Before the runoff election in Cologne, you can find out here which candidates are still in the running for the mayor election.

In Cologne want Lord Mayor Henriette Reker win the election again

want win the election again In addition to the non-party incumbent, a dozen others appeared OB candidates on.

on. The decision about the OB post must now be made in the runoff election in Cologne.

Update from September 22, 2020: In the local elections in Cologne it turned out differently than expected by many, because the OB election is now only in the Runoff decided. September 27th Mayor Henriette Reker runs against Andreas Kossiski in a second ballot. The incumbent had that surprisingly clearly absolute majority missed. An OB candidate in Cologne would have needed over 50 percent of the votes to be the winner – what a good thing Reker as a candidate from the CDU and the Greens was far from unlikely. In the end it was only enough for 45 percent of the vote.

The challenger in the runoff election in Cologne is that SPD candidate. Andreas Kossiski won 26.8 percent of the votes in the first ballot and was thus unchallenged in second place. Where could he get votes for that Local election in Cologne to turn is hard to say. Kossiski is probably dependent on inspiring supporters of various small parties for himself. It is also possible that he will win voters among the sympathizers of the Greens who are closer to the SPD than the CDU.

Local election in Cologne 2020: Reker competes against twelve other candidates in the OB election

First report:

Cologne – The municipal elections in North Rhine-Westphalia will take place on September 13, 2020. As in many other cities, those eligible to vote in Cologne decide on their mayor. There is this year 13 candidates for the If either in Cologne. Theoretically, each of them can win the OB election in the first ballot – but it is more likely that the choice will be made between two of the candidates. She stops on election night merkur.de informed about the election result in Cologne.

OB election in Cologne 2020: These candidates run in the local elections

In the following you will find all candidates who are admitted to the May 2020 election in Cologne. The order and party affiliation corresponds to the official notification of city ​​Cologne, which on July 31, 2020 on the decision of Electoral Committee informed.

Henriette Reker, non-party

Andreas Kossiski, SPD

Christer Cremer, AfD

Sabine Neumeyer, non-party

Roberto Campione, non-party

Nicolin Gabrysch, YOUR FRIENDS / Klimaliste Cologne

Jörg Detjen, DIE LINKE

Thor-Geir Zimmermann, GOOD

Robert Nussholz, non-party

Rüdiger-René Karl Maria Keune, ÖDP

Martin Josef Przybylski, non-party

Olivier Fuchs, Volt

Dagmar Langel, WE ARE COLOGNE 2020

Cologne OB candidate from CDU and Alliance 90 / The Greens

Henriette Reker is Lord Mayor of Cologne in her first term. In her first election she was from CDU, Greens and FDP supported. In the 2020 local elections in Cologne, she is still the candidate for the mayor of the CDU and the Greens. Reker is, however, a non-party candidate.

Henriette Reker became known nationwide when she was seriously injured by an assassin in 2015 just before election day. After the attacks on New Year’s Eve in Cologne in 2015/2016, a statement by Reker was heavily discussed in Germany. Among other things, she had advised women to keep their distance from strangers “an arm’s length”.

SPD candidate for the May 2020 election in Cologne

With Andreas Kossiski goes a long time Trade unionists for the SPD into the race. He is generally given the best chance of challenging the incumbent. Among other things, Kossiski was DGB chairman of the Cologne-Bonn region from 2009 to 2017. He worked as a police officer and is currently a member of the SPD State Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia. Be Constituency as a member of the state parliament is in the Cologne districts of Chorweiler and Nippes.

How does the OB election work in NRW?

Basically, voters get for each Mayoral election in NRW a voting slip on which exactly one cross is allowed. If someone in the OB election in Cologne two Candidates ticked, the voting slip is already invalid. The voter is forced to clearly choose his or her favorite.

When will a runoff election be necessary in the local elections in Cologne?

In local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, the same principle applies to all mayoral elections. The candidate is elected who can unite more than 50 percent of the valid votes. In the first ballot, this is often not possible for any of the candidates. So if nobody gets an absolute majority, the voters will be called to the ballot box again two weeks later. In this case, only the two candidates who received the most votes in the first ballot will stand. If a Runoff becomes necessary, it will take place on September 27, 2020.

