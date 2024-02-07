Of Andrea Ghiselli

Intolerance is a genetically transmitted condition that occurs when one of the enzymes responsible for the metabolism and elimination of alcohol malfunctions

I've heard that it's possible to be allergic to alcohol: right?

He replies Andrea GhiselliDirector of the 1st level Master in Food Science and Applied Dietetics, Unitelma Sapienza, Rome (GO TO THE FORUM)

The discussion is complex because we consume alcohol in the form of drinks, so the symptoms are often tainted by the presence of other components. An allergy is an immune response through which the body identifies a foreign substance and sets in motion an immune reaction, up to the production of allergic-type antibodies. Alcohol (ethyl alcohol or ethanol) is not among the allergens and therefore not capable of causing allergies, but There are many widespread allergens in alcoholic beverages, from barley to hops, from yeast to wheat, from gluten to sulphites: allergy to these components, although possible, is quite rare. Much more common intolerance

The role of two enzymes Alcohol intolerance a genetically transmitted condition which occurs when one of the enzymes responsible for the metabolism and elimination of alcohol malfunctions. In fact, alcohol is toxic to the body and once it enters the circulation it must be quickly metabolised and eliminated. The first enzyme to intervene called alcohol dehydrogenase and transforms ethanol into acetaldehyde, another toxic molecule. This is why another enzyme intervenes (acetaldehyde dehydrogenase), very similar to the first, which deals with transforming acetaldehyde into acetic acid, an organic acid, no longer toxic, but rather fundamental in the biochemistry of all life forms. In people with alcohol intolerance a genetic mutation makes acetaldehyde dehydrogenase less active, if not inactive. Many Asian populations are affected by this type of intolerance and this paradoxically protects them, as they are inclined to drink less.

Symptoms ranging from mild to very severe The consequence of the enzyme deficiency causes that acetaldehyde builds up in the blood and tissues, causing symptoms. There are therefore many more or less serious forms of alcohol intolerance, which also depend on the quantity consumed, whether on an empty stomach or not. The manifestations can vary from mild forms – such as rhinorrhea (runny nose), patchy redness of the face and neck, cough – to very heavy, with breathing difficulties, headache, nausea, vomiting. In fact, acetaldehyde is responsible for the majority of post-hangover ailments. At least in the Western population, many of the intolerances ascribed to alcohol are actually the prerogative of other components present in alcoholic beverages and in particular of sulphiteswhich can cause migraine, urticaria, nausea, vomiting, sweating and hypotension.

