Running Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei ran the men’s 10,000m world record, a previous record more than 15 years ago

October 8, 2020
in World
Ethenopian Kenenisa Bekelen’s 15-year-old ME improved by 6.5 seconds.

7.10. 23:59 | Updated 0:11

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei ran in Valencia, Spain on Wednesday, for the men’s 10,000m new world record on 26.11.02. Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekelen The 15-year-old ME improved by 6.5 seconds.

Bekele’s former world record was more than 15 years old since August 2005 in Brussels.

As early as mid-August, Cheptegei set a 5,000-meter world record in his name after running 12.35.36 in Monaco.

Corona epidemic the haunted athletics year 2020 has been Cheptege’s winning streak. He broke the world record for a five-kilometer road run last February in Monaco.

Cheptegei improved his 10,000-meter record by just over 37 seconds. He won the 10,000-meter World Championships in Doha, Qatar, in 2019.

Next Post

Corona passé! China goes on vacation, millions of people travel - often without any distance

