Running | There are not many men in the world like Janne-Pekka Pietiläinen, graduate engineer – he knows what “rippling despair” is

Janne-Pekka Pietiläinen was a promising powerlifter when he was young and later a multiple medalist in the lock wrestling competition. Now he is trying to run 200 kilometers in 24 hours. “My nature is kind of like that, whatever I start to do, I do it seriously.”
Bare the head and the neon yellow outdoor jacket approach with steady certainty. It's a few degrees below zero, but Janne-Pekka Pietiläinen the head does not freeze. Pietiläinen, who enjoys ultra running, is used to long outdoor runs, and when the 110-kilogram and 191-centimeter man moves, heat is generated.
