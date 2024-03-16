54-year-old Josef Šalek ran a half-marathon in a tough time in special conditions.

Multi dreams of running a half marathon, but very few think about covering 21.1 kilometers in the same way as the Czech Josef Šalek.

Šalek, 54, already held the world record for the abdominal muscle movement, and now the man has also acquired a really wild running record.

Šalek limped – meaning he stayed on his toes and forearms – in May of last year for no less than nine hours, 38 minutes and 47 seconds.

Running a half marathon didn't take nearly as long, but the conditions and equipment were quite exceptional.

Šalek actually ran his record barefoot in snow and ice. He was wearing only short running tights. The record run was completed on February 18 in Jelení Louky, 140 kilometers northeast of the Czech capital Prague.

Shalek trained by immersing his feet in ice-cold water every day for two weeks before running, says Guinness World Records on its pages.

The track had frozen the night before the record attempt, but the volunteers had raked and broken the surface to make it suitable for running. And Šalekhan ran.

In the end, the time spent barefoot was 1:50:42. That means a kilometer pace of about five minutes and 17 seconds. In snow and ice, there would be enough to do for many joggers at speed, even if they were wearing decent shoes.

Šalek already ran in similar conditions in 2021 with a half time of 1:36:42, but the time did not qualify as an official world record then. Now Šalek officially got the record under his name.

The previous official record of 2.16.34 was held by a Dutchman by Wim Hof in names from 2007.

“Everything is possible. That's my starting point. I have doubted my chances of success, and therefore I have failed in many areas of life,” Šalek said.

“I only changed my thinking a few years ago. Today, I think I will succeed in everything I do. Not Vello in doubt, but when there is an obstacle, I look for a way past it.”