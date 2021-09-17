Running The neighbor’s smoking grandmother smoked mountain runner Susanna Saapung out of the apartment: “I couldn’t be in the cabin anymore”

Susanna Saapung’s first season as a mountain runner has provided success, learning, panic ingredients and a close-up view of the super-successful Italian sports culture: “Festivals for the whole nation.”

Last in the winter, the national team-level skiing career is over Susanna Saapungin the first season as a professional mountain runner in Central Europe has been marked by many positive experiences and things.

However, the four-month period had one major setback.

The city and his spouse Ville Miettunen smoked out of his perennial rental apartment near Bormio in northern Italy. Literally smoked.

“The neighbor’s grandmother decided that when she’s 80, she can’t go out anymore to smoke tobacco anymore. He then burned all day inside, and the smoke came straight to us. The bedroom was a disaster, and there could no longer be a cabin in it, ”28-year-old Saapunki tells HS.

New getting a home in July was challenging because there was a holiday season at the time.

“There was a bit of panic about what was being invented.”

Through acquaintances, an apartment was found in Villars, Switzerland, for a couple of weeks.

“Anyway, we were going in that direction when I had one uphill race there. After that, they were at different venues only for a longer period of the next three weeks. ”

When Miettunen returned to Finland earlier, Saapunki spent the last month staying in Bormio with the head of his Italian mountain run Scarpa. Marco de Gasperin and this runner’s spouse Elisa Descon by.

Bridge batch Saapunki practiced and competed in Central Europe for a four-month period. There were about a dozen races during that time. There are a couple of races left in October, but in September Saapunki will train in domestic scenery in Rovaniemi.

The city named Grossglockner Berglauf, the uphill race of the World Cup in Austria in July, with almost 1,300 meters of climb on the 13-kilometer route. He ranked fourth and was the best European. Above were three Kenyans.

“That race was marked in red on my race calendar. It was the optimum race for my qualities and the current situation, and it worked. I am really happy about that. ”

“ “I feel like I’m with the right people and the right kind.”

At the beginning of September, Susanna Saapunki (221) placed fifth in the Trofeo Nasego vertical competition, which is part of the World Cup.

As the second competitive highlight of the season, Saapunki raises the World Cup high-level vertical race in early September, where he finished fifth.

“It had a training period of less than four weeks, so that too went to the button and was a really balanced performance.”

Arrived considers its first actual mountain run as a whole to be successful and rewarding.

“It’s been really interesting. I have learned a lot from myself, from training, from a new sport and from a team. I feel like I’m there at home. I feel like I’m with the right people and the right kind. ”

The town mentions its coach and assistant Kari Miettusen stated that the season must be really satisfied, because Saapunki is still a runner.

“That’s true, because there’s just over four months of proper runner training behind. Now it is a really interesting and waiting feeling to attack the first decent training season in November. ”

As a skier, Saapunki was never able to make full use of its hard potential. The most significant obstacle was asthma and related lung problems already diagnosed as a child.

“There have been no problems with the lung. There has been a really insane situation for that. There has been no need to make any compromises. ”

“ “I feel like I enjoy running training a lot more than skiing.”

Susanna Saapunki at her mountain running camp at the Scarpa camp in Livigno, Italy.

Arrived got acquainted with the world of mountain skiing, which is very popular especially in the Alpine countries, in the last few summers, but now he feels that he has got into it properly.

At the beginning of the summer, she did a lot of power training with the experienced and successful Elisa Desco. Desco has won, among other things, the world championship and the European championship in mountain running.

“As a skier, I have never done as hard as we did with Elisa. I like that. The powers are pulled really hard, but as a runner, training doesn’t come quantitatively as much as in skiing. I find that I enjoy running training much more than skiing rotting. Training feels much more effective and harder. I haven’t missed roller skiing. ”

The mountain runway, which is the employer’s employer, is quite international.

“There are Africans, Europeans and Americans there. A lot of information about training is shared and discussed, as are tests and eating. It’s really open. You get as much information as you just want to receive and learn. It’s been great. ”

The city has also observed how different countries practice in different ways.

“There are surprising differences in certain things, but it can still be the best in the world. There is no single way to succeed, you have to find a system that works for you. ”

“ “The prestige of sport in Italy is in very different spheres”

When The town took part in its first downhill races a few years ago and immediately reached the top places, it aroused amazement in sport circles, and he was encouraged to switch from sport to downhill skiing.

Now the species has changed, and Saapunki has also sensed self-esteem.

“A lot of runners have come to discuss and wonder how in the first summer they can be fourth or fifth in the World Cup. It has been admired and appreciated a lot. ”

The town has also been able to explore Italian sports culture in general from the inside.

“You can directly say that we are not a sports nation in Finland. We may be a successful crazy people but not a sports people. The appreciation of sport in Italy is in quite different spheres. It has to be experienced before it can be understood. ”

According to Saapung, the culture of fans of sports in Italy is quite different from that in Finland.

“Even if you’re not an Olympic winner or a world champion, but if you’re a top athlete and that’s your job, it’s already something that is hugely valued.”

In early summer, Italy won the European Football Championship, and at the Tokyo Olympics, the country won 40 medals, ten gold, ten silver and 20 bronze. With that balance, the tenth place in the medal statistics as the sixth best country in Europe would shine.

According to Saapung, the European Championships and the Olympics were “festivals for the whole nation”.

“Outside, I did notice when it was Italian Game Day. Italian tickets were everywhere, and cafes and bars were on the way. When the victory was decided, people went for a ride, and music and work sang all evening, ”Saapunki describes the football festival in a small mountain village.

At the Olympics, Italy won 1-5 medals daily.

“The glow that the people lived, that sport, was a rather outrageous experience for Finns. Even all the sports were followed in the mountains. The houses had Olympic tickets on the balconies. ”

“ “In Finland, rises and profiles are not enough for sports training”

The main part Saapunki spends the autumn in a slightly calmer sports culture in Finland, but at the beginning of December it is planned to return to Bormio and practice there through the winter. The new rental apartment has already been viewed.

“If you want to be one of the best in the world in mountain running, you have to practice in those conditions. In Finland, ascents and profiles are not enough for sport training. ”

Bormio is located at an altitude of about 1,200 meters, but according to Saapung, the village does not normally have very much snow in winter.

“And if you drive 10-15 minutes down to Sondalo, it’s pretty melted and good to practice there.”

In February, Saapung is scheduled to compete in Thailand at the World Downhill Championships, which were postponed from October due to corona restrictions.

There, his main race is the so-called vertical ton, where a route with a height difference of a thousand meters is climbed.