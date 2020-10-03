Running The joy of running masks on the face: running enthusiasts filled the streets of Helsinki with the Helsinki City Running Day half marathon

The organizers recommended wearing a mask at the start. Shortly after leaving, there were trash cans on offer to get rid of the mask.

Olympic Stadium the surrounding areas were teeming with runners on Saturday morning. Due to the coronavirus situation, the Helsinki City Running Day was only allowed to run in the autumn, and the runners and their support teams gathered to wait for the start of their own series.

If the cancellation of races is remembered for the coronavirus, precautions will certainly be remembered in this case as well. In the first group of the half marathon, which started at 11 o’clock, the recommendation to use a face mask at the start was followed quite well. have fallen on, Paavo Nurmi statue kuuluukset told that the half-mile run there are garbage cans considerations, which a surgeon can not leave.

At that point, the queues were already starting to stretch and the safety gaps were forming longer than the starting area. The worst congestion was also eased by the fact that the runners set off for the half marathon in groups. The starters were divided into five groups, the last of which did not leave until 40 minutes after the first.

Helsinki During City Running Day, we will run in six series and the expectations were to get 7,000 participants on the streets of Helsinki. There are as many goal-oriented athletes as there are those who take part in the event from the sheer joy of running.

Outi Alastalo awaited the start of the half marathon for those in his support forces Elisa Puustinen and Sini Honkasen with. The detached house was going on the route for the second time, the first participation was in 2017.

“I haven’t trained terribly. From zero to 20 kilometers a week, ”said Alastalo.

Alastalo said his time goal was two hours. An important task of the support forces was to take care of the storage and mental snatching of the goods.

Slightly a larger group had left for the event Kirsi Paalanen, Jaana Seikkula, Anu Joki and Laura Tervonen. Of these, Paalanen was running for the second time, but the others were going to run for the first time because Paalanen’s experiences were warm.

The group consisted of old fellow students. This autumn has been 20 years since the introduction. That’s when they started studying at the Oulu Medical Faculty. Tervonen has still lived in Oulu, while the road of others has taken him to Jyväskylä.

The idea was to run perhaps the first trip in the gang. Time goals, especially for the first-timers of the group, were scarce, the most important thing was to get to participate in the running event.

“Last time went to 2.08, a little better,” said Paalanen, who left for the second time.

More experienced represented a group of participants Sarah and Toni Kainulainen. Sarah was involved for the fourth time, for Toni this year’s event was already the sixth. They were going to fold the trip apart and meet at the finish, as Toni’s target time was half an hour harder.

Toni Kainulainen had already had time to take a quick run before the half marathon. For the past three years, he has been running a mini-marathon with a 6-year-old child from the family’s mini-marathon program.

“It’s a good initial heat.”

In particular, the first half of the coronavirus period was positively reflected in Kainuu’s jogging. Parents of 6-, 4- and 1-year-old children in home care had time for jogging when Toni Kainulainen was working remotely. Saara Kainulainen says that the opportunity for jogging opened up in the morning during the time that Tonin normally had to book for a business trip.

“The condition would have been good if this had been normal in the spring. The summer went more on children’s terms and in terms of holidays, ”said Toni Kainulainen.

The fastest the half marathons reached the finish line on Saturday in about an hour and ten minutes. The men’s series won Aki Nummela on time 1.09.51. Second place Jussi Utriainen lost to him for 21 seconds.

“This was the first race of more than 10 kilometers for me since December last year,” Nummela said in a press release from the Finnish Sports Confederation.

Nummela plans to run his first marathon of the season next Saturday in Vantaa, where the Finnish Championship medals will be awarded.

“This was a good preparatory exercise.”

The number one in the women’s series was Maria Söderström in time 1.19.48. His victory came by a fair margin, for second place Oona Hilkamo three minutes and 23 seconds left.

The start of the marathons in Helsinki was at 2 p.m.

