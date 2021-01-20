Today, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai begins the actual operation of the bus and taxi lane on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street, after its trial run is completed.

The route will play an effective role in improving bus travel times, by 24%, and providing better service to public transport users.

The Executive Director of the Public Transport Corporation at the authority, Ahmed Bahrozian, said that the route represents the third phase of the lanes project for public transport buses and taxis. It is located on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street, with a length of 4.3 kilometers, and extends from the intersection of Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street with Al Mina Street to just before its intersection with Zabeel Street, in both directions.

Bahrozian stated that the number of lines passing through the route is 19 out of the total number of lines operating in Dubai, through the operation of 60 buses per hour, of regular types, semi-trailer and double-decker buses, and minibuses.

Drivers have been trained to use the route, as the trial phase began on January 11 and ended yesterday, with daily trips to the lines passing by it.

Bahrozian added, “Guidance signs have been placed at the entrances to the lane to clarify the vehicles permitted to enter, and a guiding sign to warn road users not to use the lane, and a fine of 600 will be imposed on drivers in violation.”

To make it easier for road users to avoid using the bus and taxi lane on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street for road users, it is marked in red, a bus sign is placed on the route, and signs are installed at its beginning and in the middle.





