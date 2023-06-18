European junior champion Laros ran on the Meeting International Nikaia de Nice second fastest behind Ireland’s Andrew Coscoran. With 3.32.89 Laros clocked exactly the same time as Gert-Jan Liefers, who has been the Dutch record holder in the 1500 meters for over twenty years. Liefers ran his time on August 24, 2001 and now has to share the record with the top talent from Oosterhout.

It is already the second record that Laros runs this track season. In May, he smashed the national junior record in the 5000 meters at the IFAM Meeting in Belgium with a time of 13:23.01. Last year he also ran the European junior record in the 1500 meters in Lucerne by improving the time of the Norwegian topper Jakob Ingebrigtsen. Now Laros also has his first senior record. His previous pr in the 1500 meters dates from the beginning of this month, when he ran 3.38.34 during the FBK Games in Hengelo.