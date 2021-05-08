Running Susanna Saapunki wants to be the top of the world in a grueling mountain run – and an exceptional feature helps her

When the decision to end the skiing career had been made, Susanna Saapung had a plan for how she would become known to be the only professional mountain runner in Finland.

For the kind of skier Susanna from Saapung felt at the end of last November on the way from Ruka home to Rovaniemi when he had fallen ill in the middle of the World Cup opening weekend.

On that car journey, Saapung’s measure became so full that she spoke to her husband To Ville Miettunen for the first time out loud about ending the ski run. It also meant giving up the dream of competing in the Olympics.

“That’s when that kind of biggest eruption came, and then I balled the idea for a couple of weeks. Then the decision was pretty clear, and since then I haven’t had to regret it for a day, ”Saapunki says in an interview with HS.

What was characteristic of the city’s ski career was that he was never able to reach his tough potential to the full. The most significant obstacle was asthma and related lung problems already diagnosed as a child.

“One of the biggest reasons is that all the time I’ve had to make compromises because of my lungs. Although it has been moderately controlled, it has never known from which race it will irritate. I have never been able to reach important races in complete stroke. ”

In the last season of the skiing race, Saapunki competed after Ruka only in the tenth (v) of the Pyhäjärvi Finnish Championships, finishing ninth. Immediately after the race, he announced his termination.

In Pyhäjärvi, he competed mainly only because he was able to communicate his decision face-to-face to the representatives of the ski stable and other important stakeholders.

Saapungin the decision to quit weighed heavily on the horizontal cup that he knew exactly what he would do next. It was a new sports dream.

He was awaited by a rare opportunity for a top Finnish athlete to make another top international career.

The city was already there for several years spent a kind of sporty Dual Life. He had lived and practiced with his wife during the summer in northern Italy and competed there with good success in mountain running.

In mountain ranges, a change of species had been suggested to him from many quarters. In the summer of 2020 City entered into a professional contract with the Italian mountain run Scarpa.

“ “Now I get to do the things I’ve always enjoyed the most”

Mountain running is a popular sport, especially in Central Europe, and involves considerable sums of money. Scarpa, which manufactures climbing, running and other outdoor sports shoes, is one equipment company with its own stable. The model has been applied for road cycling.

Stable contract enables Saapunki to be now a professional mountain runner, reportedly the only Finn. And asthma does not cause problems in summer.

“Now I get to do and practice the things I’ve always enjoyed the most,” Saapunki says.

As a skier, Saapunki belonged to the national team groups for most of his career, so the timing and program of the camp could not be influenced. Now he feels more like an athlete than before.

“Of course we will have some camps in common with the Scarpan team in the future, but I can decide for myself if they fit my program. In a way, it is not tied to, but everything is athlete-oriented. Everything in the team is based on the fact that I can make maximum results. ”

The competition program also largely depends on his own choices, but he will of course discuss it with the team manager Marco de Gasperin with.

The town became acquainted with de Gasper years ago while living in northern Italy. De Gasperi also trained Saapung for the first mountain running race, and Saapunki upset the sporting circles by immediately reaching the top spots.

De Gasperi is one of the most successful mountain runners in the world, including a multiple world champion. In his career, he is in the cooling phase and serves as Scarpa’s team manager.

“Late last summer, he called, asked about my plans, and said he wanted me on the Scarpa team. That’s where it started. They believe I can make tough results. They were also interested in the fact that no one from Finland has been there before, ”Saapunki sheds light on the background of the agreement.

The stable agreement covers a significant part of Saapung’s budget. In addition, the income side is propped up by personal sponsors and race start money, which is normal practice in mountain running.

Susanna Saapunki has already been successful in the Alpine vertical tonnage competition. Photo from 2018.­

After training The town gradually began to head for mountain running around the turn of the year with its coach and assistant. Kari Miettusen under. In practice, it meant increasing running practice.

Skiing remained in Saapung’s training program during the spring winter once or twice a week and will continue to do so in the coming winters.

“As a skier, I trained 850 hours a year. I’ve never been as tired as I’ve been this spring, and I’ve practiced half a week as a skier. It can be said that classes in skiing practice come really easy. It can’t even be compared to running training. ”

Skoun or ski Mountaineering became a new basic winter training sport.

“It climbs hills with hair skis, so it’s a real sport-like form of training. That’s what I’ve done on ski slopes, for example. ”

Adding running to practice really started in early March. In the past, about one-fifth of Saapung’s training was running.

“As a skier, I didn’t terribly prefer Nordic walking because I was able to run long runs. In that sense, my legs were used to long loops. Now the long running runs are starting to lengthen to three hours. Pace and heart rate zones are in different categories. As a skier, it was more of a kind of calm or power training. ”

“ “This is not an error measurement of a single test”

I’m running in addition, the share of road cycling in training is increasing.

“It can come up to 2-3 times a week because it feels just ok, but saves a little feet. It acts as a caring exercise. ”

Saapunki emphasizes that he has a lot to learn from practicing mountain running.

For the lightweight Saapung, mountain running is almost the best as a sport, as it requires a strong oxygen uptake capacity. That’s what he really finds.

The city has blown several times in the maximum oxygen uptake test for a result that has exceeded 80 milliliters per kilogram of body weight per minute.

The result is one of the best ever for Finnish female athletes.

“I’ve done that result with both skiing and Nordic walking and several test stations. In other words, this is not an error measurement of one test, ”says Saapunki.

“ “Downturns can be surprisingly big differences”

Skiing is a type of technology in which technical know – how affects the economics of performance. In mountain running, the situation is parallel.

“With running technology, I’ve been able to work out quite a lot. In the ascents, my technique is inherently good. On the ski side, we go more with such a jump run, but now I have to run at a really hard rhythm. If you start jumping for an hour, then your muscles will run out quite suddenly. ”

In Italy, the Saapung program will also be downhill.

“There will be downhill rocks on the mountain trails. Downhill you have to dare to run hard and find it economical. There may be surprisingly large differences in the downturns. ”

Susanna Saapunki started to increase the proportion of running in her training at the beginning of March. In the past, about a fifth of his training was running.­

The world record for a ton of vertical is interesting

Susanna Saapunki competes on Mother’s Day in the Joensuu Championship terrain for 10 kilometers, and then begins a car journey towards familiar landscapes in northern Italy.

There, Saapunki and Miettunen settle into a rental apartment for the whole summer in Bormio, located at an altitude of about 1,200 meters, which is known as the host of the Alpine Skiing World Championships and the World Cup. Last year, one of the toughest mountain stages of road cycling in Italy passed through Bormio.

Saapung’s preliminary competition program has 5-6 starts in the World Cup. Three of them are uphill races and the rest are normal trips where you run on a route that includes both ups and downs.

The first major start is the 17-kilometer race in Livigno, Italy, on June 19 at the Skyrunning. In addition, there are smaller races in the program.

The World Cup also includes marathon races, but at least in the beginning they are not part of the Saapung program.

“I like to rattle rather than pull for many hours of racing. The uphill races are generally between 7 and 13 kilometers and have an altitude difference of between 800 and 1,500 meters. ”

The city has clear goals in mind for a new career.

“Within three years, I want to be one of the best women, especially in uphill races, and achieve a medal of honor. This is a top sport, and the goals must be high. ”

In addition The arrival is attracted by the world record for vertical tons. It is a specific route that rises a thousand meters measured vertically.

“I’ll probably try it at some point. It has two categories, with and without rods. The two venues have defined the tracks on which its record can be set. ”