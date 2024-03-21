On thick soles at the half marathon in Barcelona: The Glycerin 21 running shoe from Brooks in the test. We find it difficult to find points of criticism.

EAround kilometer 17 of the Barcelona Half Marathon, resilience is required. “Give up!” is emblazoned on a cardboard sign that stands out from the ranks of otherwise highly motivating spectators on the route. But giving up is not an option, because things are going well on this cool February morning in the streets of the Catalan Mediterranean metropolis.

We're wearing the new Glycerin 21, which manufacturer Brooks touts as the ultimate for comfort-seeking road runners. Just a few years ago, sole minimalism dominated the running scene. Nowadays, the majority of people running stand on high ridges that look like miniatures of fair-weather cumulus and are intended to provide an equally cloudy running experience. The so-called DNA Loft V3 cushioning is responsible for the increased comfort of the Glycerin 21, a multi-layer midsole fluffed up with nitrogen injections, which promises extra comfort, especially on long runs. Compared to the previous model, the height of this maximum damping construction has increased by two millimeters.