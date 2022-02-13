Monday, February 14, 2022
Running Sara Kuivisto found the pleasure of running despite the excitement, opened the hall season with a Finnish record: "I was more excited than at the Olympics"

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2022
in World
The best of the Nordic countries will compete against each other in a hall match in Uppsala on Sunday.

Runner Sara Kuivisto opened the 800 – meter hall track of the hall season with a Finnish record of 2.02.64. It brought a sporting victory on Sunday in a Nordic hall match in Uppsala, Sweden. The previous SE 2.03.29 was also in the name of Kuivisto.

“It felt really easy. It was nice to run, although the first race of the season is always a lot of excitement. I was probably more excited than at the Olympics. But when the gun banged, I enjoyed running, ”Kuivisto said in a press release from the Finnish Sports Confederation.

Kuivisto ran at the planned pace of the race. The 400 meters went to just over 61 seconds.

“Even though the Swedes and Norwegians were far from my statistical times, I got good resistance from them in this hall. Good running, ”said Kuivisto.

Former hurdler Eveliina Määttänen was fourth in the run with a time of 2.07.42.

Men’s 800 meters Joonas Rinne was third on the track with a record 1.49.98 and Niko Viljola Fifth with a hall record of 1.51.02.

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

