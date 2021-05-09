Running Peiponen dominated the women’s ten-kilometer competition in the Finnish Championships

Johanna Peiponen won the Finnish Championship gold medal in the cross-country race in Joensuu.

Rovaniemi Representing Lapland Johanna Peiponen has won the women’s ten-kilometer competition at the Finnish Cross-Country Running Championships in Joensuu. He defeated the second Lempäälä Race Klaara Leponiemen In 29 seconds. Gamlakarleby IF Nina Chydenius was third and was 37 seconds behind the winner.

After his cross-country skiing career, he focused on running Susanna Saapunki was seventh in the competition.

The men also run a ten-kilometer race in Joensuu. The afternoon program also includes men’s and women’s four-mile races. An obstacle course is included, for example Topi Raitanen.