Running | Noora Hintsa pushes herself to the limit: “Sometimes I wonder what the hell I’m doing here”

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Noora Hintsa started ultra running encouraged by her older sister. Hintsa has participated in races of over 200 kilometers in the jungle of Peru and the desert of Morocco. The importance of experience is emphasized on long trips – beginners have to learn the hard way. Ultra running is a community sport where competitors stop to help. Hintsa’s coach Janne Marin founded Europe’s first women’s mountain and trail running team, Alppitalli.

Nora Hintsa has run for more than 30 hours straight without sleeping. In his main race of the season in June, Hintsa, 33, ran a five-day stage race in the Peruvian jungle.

“It allows you to go through all the different spheres of the emotional world. There is freezing enthusiasm and then sometimes we go into really deep waters”, says Hintsa.

“Sometimes I wonder what the hell I’m doing here.”

Hintsa says that he got into ultra running by accident. She entered her first competition with two weeks’ notice when her older sister Annastiina Hintsa participated in the 83 kilometer Karhunkierros in 2018.

“When I finished that first ultra run, I thought it was incredible what a person can do,” says Noora Hintsa.

In ultra running, the terrain varies enormously, and you may have to climb or wade along the way.

“ “It was perhaps the first time it was a really difficult place.”

The race was not the last for the little sister. Hintsa wanted to continue searching for his own limits and crossing them.

The turning point in his career was the first 100 mile race, which he came close to stopping 60 kilometers before the finish line.

To Hintsa’s own surprise, the resources were not completely exhausted. He made it to the finish line and got to ventilate.

“It was perhaps the first time it was a really difficult place.”

Hintsa really got to test his own limits in his first multi-day stage race in the Sahara, where he soared for six days in sinking sand.

The temperature in the Moroccan desert rose to over 40 degrees during the day. It offered its additional challenge for the 250-kilometer journey.

In addition, sandstorms could surprise the competitors at any time. During night storms, you had to hold on to the tent fabric with two hands.

Five today’s stage race in Peru was almost as long, but the experience was completely different. According to Hintsa, the terrain, heat and humidity made day trips more challenging in Peru.

“Sometimes we crawled in the jungle or went ten kilometers in the river.”

The longest stage was 75 kilometers.

The earliest wake-up call was at two in the morning. The sleeping places were dismantled and the sleeping bags and hammocks were packed into the carry-on backpacks.

The competition continued at half past five.

“ “If you see that a friend is in trouble, then we always help.”

Noora Hintsa runs to the finish line at the end of a 230-kilometer task, accompanied by Peruvian children.

The routes of the ultra running competitions are marked on the terrain, which means that orienteering is not part of the sport – at least in theory.

Hintsa says that he got lost in Peru three times. The route was marked with red ribbons, which had to be within sight of each other.

“In Peru, the children of the local villages could sometimes grab them from there on the side of the road.”

“At some point I thought that it’s strange how the route goes through the dense jungle.”

Competitors carry a GPS tracker, which can take a long time for the race organizer to receive a signal from. At worst, the athlete may run for 40 minutes in the wrong direction before being informed of his orientation error.

“There is already enough experience that if I haven’t seen a route sign for five minutes, then it’s better to stop and go back to where the last one was seen.”

Hintsa won the women’s series in the 230-kilometer race in Peru and finished sixth overall. During the 13-year history of the competition, only one third of the participants have survived the longest route to the finish line.

From the wild According to Hintsa, survival from the work is facilitated by the community of the sport. Although ultrarunners compete seriously, shared suffering acts as a unifying factor.

“There you come across incredible human stories and such inspiring types.”

Hintsa says that in addition to maintenance and meals, the evenings between stages are often spent sharing the trials of the day.

Because things happen along the routes, helping other competitors is one of the special features of ultra running.

“If you see that a friend is in trouble, then we always help,” says Hintsa.

Help may be needed if, for example, the water runs out, you overheat or you are injured. In Peru, one competitor was bitten by a snake and a spider. At the same time, the unlucky competitor also got a thorn through his leg.

“ “You can always find that Finnish essence somewhere.”

For Noora Hintsa, the most important thing in ultra running is to develop competitiveness and accumulate memorable experiences.

Hintsa himself has avoided major injuries, although he has collected souvenirs in the form of scars and bruises.

“There have been an awful lot of guardian angels on the way, so that nothing too bad has happened.”

According to Hintsa, the three most important things in ultra running are the head, legs and stomach. If more than three are out of the game at the same time, the performance becomes considerably more difficult.

In an 86-kilometer mountain race in the Canary Islands, Hintsa’s legs cramped, her stomach was upset and her ankle rolled twice. However, he held on and Hintsa made it to the finish line, which is almost five kilometers high.

“You can always find that Finnish essence somewhere.”

Coach Janne Marin describes Hintsa as a determined and analytical ultra runner who has increased his experience in stage races.

According to Marin, the importance of experience is emphasized on long trips.

“A first-timer has to learn the hard way,” says Marin.

Hintsa says that he learned the hard way that you should never try new things in a race. At the 2019 Karhunkierros, he tasted the sports drink offered by the race organizer at the service point.

“My stomach was upset and for the next 20 kilometers I went to the toilet every five minutes,” says Hintsa.

Hintsa says that with the experience he also became a better tool packer. Nowadays, “useless luxury products”, such as a change of clothes, are left out of the backpack.

“Grams are counted and they can be dripped, for example, by cutting a toothbrush.”

Another Marin, who has competed in ultra running for more than ten years, got the idea in early 2023 to start a group of her female coaches, where the athletes could share their experiences and train together.

Europe’s first women’s mountain and trail running team, Alppitalli, was born.

“ “In the future, I hope female athletes would receive more financial support.”

Noora Hintsa’s coach and Alppitalli founder Janne Marin has almost 17,000 kilometers of experience on the mountain trails of the Alps.

Marin says that ultrarunning became professional after the “hippie activity” of the early 2000s. According to him, it is easier for male runners to gain visibility.

“In the future, hopefully, female athletes would receive more financial support. It would make it easier to rise to the international top,” says Marin.

Although ultra running is still a self-financed activity for many, along with work or study, there are also professionals involved in the sport and there is prize money in the competitions.

Marin would like the doping testing of ultra running to increase with the professionalization of the sport. According to the coach, there is testing, but it is minimal.

“At least stimulants were used ten years ago,” says Marin.

“First someone was completely dead, then after a while they ran past with their eyes glazed over.”

For Hintsa ultra running is all about beating yourself and gaining experience.

“I really don’t make a living from this, on the contrary,” says Hintsa.

Instead of money, Hintsa has gained memorable experiences from ultra running that cannot be found elsewhere.

“When I went to the hammock in the evening completely exhausted, the jungle around me came alive.”

“The starry sky above was palpable.”