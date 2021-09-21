Running Marianna Zaikova has run seven marathons in a week, but the Finnish running challenge was too much for her – now she is trying to run wild again

Marianna Zaikova is an ultra runner and world record woman who has run in the deserts and Antarctica. Now he is trying to run through Finland again. The last time he ran so that his femur was broken.

Unlike could imagine Antarctica had perfect weather to run. The temperature was not far from zero, the weather was sunny and gentle and the air fresher than anywhere else. Breathtaking icebergs rose around.

The bright white snow dazzled so that you had to wear goggles while running, otherwise you would have time to become snow blind during the marathon.