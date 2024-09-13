Running | Keskipohjanmaa: Otto, 14, from Kälviälä, ran a terrible Cooper result

Running|A record attempt was organized for Otto Kolppanen at school.

14 years old Otto Kolppanen has run the fierce Cooper’s test in Kälviä: 3,830 meters. Central Pohjanland according to the result was run on Thursday last week at an event organized by Lucina Hagmani middle school.

A record attempt was organized for Kolppas, because the school’s physical education teacher Jouko Salmela believed that Kolppanen would break the school’s 38-year-old Cooper record.

It was quickly broken, as the previous record was 3,740 meters. Kolppanen ran Cooper’s test alone with other students cheering him on.

On Kolppa has a background in athletics, as he won the Finnish championships in his age group in 800 meters and 2,000 meters in August.

Kolpanen represents Kälviä Tarmo. However, according to Keskipohjanmaa, the runner’s promise has only been practicing running for a year.

“I will continue training and see what the future brings,” Kolppanen told Keskipohjanmaa.

At Lucida Hagman Middle School, Cooper’s tests have been recorded since 1980. The test is no longer mandatory for students.