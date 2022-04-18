Running Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir ran the Boston Marathon to victory and made history

The Kenyans were also strong in the men’s series, with Evans Chebet grabbing the win.

Kenya Peres Jepchirchir fought a fierce battle for the Boston Marathon women’s series victory over Ethiopia Arabel Yeshanehia against. Jepchirchir’s time 2:21:01 was four seconds better than Yeshaneh. Time was the third fastest in the history of the Boston Marathon.

Jepchirchir made a victory in the history of the sport. Namely, he also won the Tokyo Olympics as well as the New York Marathon, and became the first athlete, male or female, to win all three races within a year.

“Winning Boston means a lot to me,” Jepchirchir said in a televised interview after the trophy was shared. Washington Post by.

“I know more profits are coming.”

Kenyan Evans Chebet grabbed the win on the men’s side in the time of 2.06.51.

Second and third place also went to Kenya Lawrence Cheronolle and Benson to Cyprus. Cherono won the race in 2019, while Kipruto won last year.

Daniel Romanchuk, 23, won the wheelchair series for the second time in his career. He rewound to the finish in 1 hour, 28 minutes and 56 seconds. Women’s wheelchair Swiss Manuela Schar took the championship for the fourth time in a row and clocked the time on 1.41.08.

Boston the marathon returned to a traditional time, Patriots’ Day. The race was last run at a familiar time in 2019.

In 2020, the iconic marathon was canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic, and for the same reason, the 2021 race was run in October.

The traditional marathon was run 126 times on Monday. At the same time, the 50th anniversary of Boston’s first women’s competition was also celebrated.