Running | Kaisa Mäkäräinen still sovereignly leads the desert run

Kaisa Mäkäräinen clearly leads both the overall competition and the women’s series in the 100 km HMDS desert run in Jordan.

Former biathlete Kaisa Mäkäräinen continues to make good progress in the HMDS desert run in Jordan. Mäkäräinen leads the race’s 100 kilometer series in both the women’s and the overall race for men and women.

Mäkäräinen, who won the opening leg on Sunday, used a time of 4:29.52 for the second leg on Monday. Overall, he is 52 minutes ahead of France Jean Mark Sutyn above.

In the women’s series Clara Langris has left Mäkäräinen for more than an hour. Mäkäräinen’s combined time after two sections is 7:51.06.

Finland too Heidi Haapasalo is well underway. Haapasalo won the second leg of Monday’s 70 km series with a time of 2:39.13 and has also been faster than all men with a total time of 6:07.29.

Correction: In the story it was previously wrongly stated that Kaisa Mäkäräinen had frozen badly in the second stage of the HMDS race and that she would have fallen behind Heidi Haapasalo. The error was caused by the results list of the race organizers, where the stages of different sizes of different series and their results had been put in the same list for all trips.