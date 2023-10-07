Running | Kaisa Mäkäräinen flashed her running fitness – won the half marathon by a clear margin

Mäkäräinen won the 21-kilometer Vaaroje Marathon in showmanship.

Former biathlete Kaisa Mäkäräinen40, ran to an overwhelming victory in the 21-kilometer race of the Dangers Marathon on Saturday.

Mäkäräinen’s winning time was 1:55:57. Record second Elina Halonen lost to Mäkäräinen by two minutes and 40 seconds. Third place Greta Sariolan the time was 2.14.16.

The biathlon world champion said on Friday evening in his Instagram stories that he was going to the competition with an emergency alert. He posted a video of himself refueling his running errands with milk chocolate.

The Dangers Marathon is run in the Koli National Park in Lieksa. The longest distance is 130 kilometers.

Mäkäräinen ended his biathlon career in the spring of 2020. He has since competed hard in various endurance sports events.