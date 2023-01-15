Running | Jarkko Järvenpää experienced moments of horror in a street running race in Spain: “I remembered the running of the bulls in Pamplona”

Jarkko Järvenpää from Tampere and many others fell behind fellow runners at the start of the 10 kilometer street run in Valencia.

of Spain A traditional running event was organized in Valencia on Sunday, the main distance of which was a 10 kilometer race. There were about 20,000 participants in the event, so the crowd was huge, even though the runners were divided into two starts.

One of the best in Finland Jarkko Järvenpää was involved in a race whose start turned into a nightmare. The Tampere native was part of Valencia’s ten last time three years ago and already noticed the danger moment then.

“Nowhere do you put runners in such a tight bunch at the starting area,” Järvenpää said by phone from Spain.

In January 2020 runners survived with a scare, but this time it cracked. The top group of runners fell to the ground due to the pressure from behind.

“The situation was wild and the fear of death was present. It was a terrible situation when you couldn’t do anything but go along with the crowd, says Järvenpää, 36.

Järvenpää was in the first group, but did not get a starting place among the elite group, but had to start from the back. Järvenpää noticed flaws in the arrangements before the start.

Before the start, there was a tape behind the elite group and after that there was a gap of five meters to the next group (sub Elit) and likewise the tape and safety gap before the ends for runners under 40 minutes.

“For some reason, the tape was released during the interval when the runners packed together,” Järvenpää describes.

The organizers’ actions have been harshly criticized on social media.

Right the hottest names were brought to the line only a few minutes before the starting shot.

“And when they were crowded into the front row, the space for us other runners became even more cramped,” says Järvenpää.

“At that point, you couldn’t take any steps in any direction.”

When the kick-off came, Järvenpää tried to scurry forward, but fell on top of those in front when the crowd came from behind.

“There was nothing you could do when there was a wave of runners in front and behind,” says Järvenpää.

He tried to stay upright, but quickly found himself being dragged to the surface of the road.

“There was a big crowd of people there. Due to the pressure, I fell on top of some and there were people from behind” who fell on top of me.

Experience was new.

“I’ve never come across something like that in a running race,” says Järvenpää.

It took him about 15 seconds to stand up in the middle of the crowd. The leading group of the race had managed to run away.

“When I got up, my legs were really sore because I had to hold myself together in the middle of the pile.”

In Tungos, many runners injured their limbs, but the Finn was lucky.

“Many runners in the hard category got hurt, but I survived without major bumps, I hurt a little bit.”

Järvenpää has competed a lot in Spain in big events and also in small competitions. Now came a special experience.

“It reminded me of the running of the bulls in Pamplona.”

Järvenpää ran all the way to the finish line. He says he is fine for less than half an hour, but now the time was modest.

“I took it as training and I finished in 32:30 with a ranking of about 200th.”

According to Järvenpää, the 10-kilometer course in Valencia is the fastest in the world, so the top names want to be there. And there is no shortage of fitness enthusiasts either.

Runners under 40 minutes start first, and five minutes later the participants who progress at a more leisurely pace start the journey.

Järvenpää hopes that the organizers of Valencia will learn from the horror moments.

“The starting point is a bit narrow. I think it could be twice as wide, so the runners would have more space.”

Järvenpää is on a one-month training and competition trip in Spain. The main goal is the Murcia marathon on February 5, which he won last year.