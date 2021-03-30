Running Helsinki City Running Day will move into the autumn

The event is postponed for nearly five months due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Helsinki City Running Day will move into the fall. The new event date is October 2, when the run was originally scheduled for May 15th.

The transfer decision is based on the uncertain outlook on the possibility of organizing spring mass events caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The most important thing for us is the safety of the participants. Last year, we organized a safe and successful event with exceptional arrangements at the beginning of October, thanks to which the event organization has an excellent readiness and valuable experience to organize a safe Helsinki City Running Day this autumn as well, ”says the running event director. Harri Hänninen event website.

At the event there are trips available from five kilometers to the so-called double, i.e. a 63.3-kilometer contract consisting of a marathon and a half marathon.

All registrations received so far will automatically be moved to the new date. If desired, the participant can make a transfer to the spring 2022 event. The transfer must be made on 1.9. by. Detailed instructions will be emailed to participants.