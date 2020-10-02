Running Helsinki City Running Day brings together almost 7,000 runners, the start of the race is run with a mask on the face

Helsinki At the renovated Olympic Stadium, there will finally be enough hustle and bustle on Saturday as it serves as the finish line for Helsinki City’s Running Day, Finland’s largest running event.

About 7,000 participants are expected to take to the streets of Helsinki, running in six series. In addition to the popular half marathon, the event includes a full-length marathon, which will be run for the 40th time.

Other trips include five kilometers for women and men, a marathon and a mini marathon. The half marathon has five staggered starts every 10 minutes.

Race organizers remind participants to follow special safety instructions due to the coronavirus. The recommendation, among other things, is that the initial trip is run with a protective mask on the face.

“The situation has been largely understood. The organizers have a mask trash can leaving 500 meters away. I believe that participating in the running of the day is as safe as possible in these circumstances, ”the running event director of the Finnish Sports Confederation Harri Hänninen says.

According to Hänninen, a precise protocol is followed at the soldering points of the runs.

“The clerks have protective gloves, face masks and each employee has received written instructions on how to operate the soldering points. The corona period has commissioned significant additional work, ”Hänninen says.

Half marathon can also walk like a racer Veli-Matti “Aku” Partanen.

For him, HCR works as a good exercise before the autumn main race, a 50-kilometer walk in Dudince, if the coronary situation in Slovakia allows it. Right now, it doesn’t look very good to be able to race on October 24th.

“The situation can go one way or the other. Slovakia has marked more red countries that cannot now become. The competition is important for many, because there have not been any 50-kilometer races this year, and you can make Olympic borders there, ”says Partanen.

Partanen has never walked among runners before. He plans to walk at a speed of about four minutes and 20 seconds on Saturday, which many runners can’t.

Returning to Partanen at the Olympic Stadium is a nostalgic moment. He was the last to close the Stadium doors before construction began on December 22, 2015. He was then working at the Stadium reception.

“I should also have opened the doors,” Partanen laughs. The renovated Olympic Stadium opened in August.

Hardening the momentum on Saturdays is seen in the five-mile run. City 5 are coming, among other things Annemari Kiekara and the fresh Finnish cross-country champions Hannu Granberg and Sara Kuivisto.

Kiekara interrupted the Finnish Championship terrains in Kurika last weekend as a precaution when she felt pain in the front of her thighs on slippery terrain.

Kiekara is leaving for the half marathon World Championships on October 17 in Poland. In Helsinki, Kiekara aims for an SE time of 16 minutes and 30 seconds for a five-kilometer road run.

Kuivisto from Porvoo won his first cross-country championship in Kurika by far. During the track season, Kuivisto focused on the 800 meters, with which he ran a record of 2.01.60.

The Finnish Championship terrains and City 5 are new conquests for him that will hardly remain permanent.

“I don’t know, this can become a habit. It wouldn’t bother me that the cross-country and road runs would go on forever into the fall because I can’t run them in the spring because of track training, ”Kuivisto said.

Kuivisto tries to keep up with Kiekara’s pace for as long as possible.

“If I stay four miles, I can even win.”

The City 5 run ends the Kuivisto season. After that, he takes a couple of weeks off and helps the family at the lunch café in Porvoo.

“Your feet need rest.”