A sublime sprint that allows Italy to win the medley relay at the 2022 cross-country European Championships. Gaia Sabbatini she had been reassembled by the Spanish Rosalía Tárraga in the last meters, but almost on the gong the girl from Abruzzo had the strength to counter-overtake her rival, giving the Azzurri enormous joy. And with these times, Arese 3’48”, Del Buono 4’47”, Bouih 4’03”, Sabbatini 4’46”, Italy managed to win. Gaia is a gorgeous girl who combines strength, speed, training and breathtaking beauty. Let’s discover his Active world.