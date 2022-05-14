Running A Norwegian man ran 1,300 laps in a roundabout: “I call this an idiot project”

Ultra runner Einar Hagemann ran a 59-meter lap until his abdominal pain forced him to stop after 12 hours.

To the world accommodates one another more special endurance sports performance. One of these was achieved by a Norwegian ultra-runner Einar Hagemann on Thursday.

Hagemann ran for 12 hours at a roundabout where, however, there seemed to be no other traffic. Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation Story and pictures published by NRK according to the roundabout is in the wooded area of ​​Svelvik about 50 kilometers southwest of Oslo.

Hagemann ran a gravel-based and roughly circular loop that accumulated about 59 meters in one lap.

After running for 12 hours, abdominal pain forced Hagemann to interrupt. By then, he had run about 1,300 laps and had covered about 77 miles.

He told NRK he was pleased with his performance.

What got a man for such a specialty pursuit?

“Why not? It’s great to do something different than what everyone else does. And I do this because I can. I call this an idiot project, ”Hagemann told NRK at a time when there were only about a hundred laps behind.

To balance the load, Hagemann changed the direction of rotation every hour. At times, he also put on a walk.

“I might lose a couple of nails, but it doesn’t hurt.”

Refueling for Hagemann had water, salt tablets, a little eating, and six gallons of lemonade along the way.

And a folding chair he sat in for the first time only after 11 hours of jogging.

According to NRK, Hagemann has made a similar rapture at Vikersund Airfield, among other places.