Bahraini Yafi came in Winfred Motley In first place in a time of 8 minutes and 52 seconds, ahead of Ugandan Shirotike Faith who won silver.

The third place went to Frenchwoman Vinot Alice, who won the bronze medal.

Following this achievement, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa said: Crown Prince and Prime Minister: “We congratulate the Kingdom of Bahrain on its victory With the gold medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which is added to the record of achievements achieved by the Bahrain team It reflects the keenness and interest that Bahraini sports enjoy from King Hamad bin Isa. Al Khalifa, the great King of the country, which strengthened the Kingdom’s position on the world sports map.

This is the second gold medal for the Arabs at the Paris Olympics, after Algerian gymnast Kalia Nemour won the gold medal in artistic gymnastics on Sunday, becoming the first Arab and African gymnast to win a medal in gymnastics at the Olympic Games.