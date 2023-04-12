The bear that killed Andrea Papi is Jj4: she had already attacked two people in 2022, but the TAR rejected her capture

Jj4 has been identified as the female bear responsible for the slaying of the Trentino runner Andrea Papiaged 26, attacked while running in the woods of Mount Peller, above Caldes, a municipality in the province of Trent, last April 5th. This was announced by the Public Prosecutor of Trento, thanks to the genetic analyzes carried out in the laboratories of the Edmund Mach Foundation, for “obvious reasons of public interest and safety“.

Mj5 is therefore not responsible for the attack on the young Trentino man, who instead attacked the hiker on 5 March Alessandro Cicolini in the same area. However, there is a previous for Jj4. On June 22, 2022, the bear that killed Andrea Papi had attacked two people, father and son, on Mount Peller. The Provincial Government of Trento had them at the time requested the abatement. The arrest warrant came though canceled by Tar (Regional Administrative Court), which defended their freedom accepting the appeal of animal rights activists.

Jj4 was, therefore, already on the list of bears considered problematic, for which the prosecutor aims to identify and kill. Now it was equipped with radio collar, even if it is currently unloaded and no longer transmits travel data. The specimen, 17 years old, is an old acquaintance of Trentinohaving been born in the region from two mammals from Slovenia, Joze and Jurka, released between 2000 and 2001, within the Life Ursus project.

