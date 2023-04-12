Genetic analyzes confirmed that the bear JJ4 attacked and killed Andrea Papi

A week away from death of runner Andrea Papiattacked and killed in the woods above Caldes, in the Val di Sole, the investigations to trace the bear responsible for the attack have led to a finding: it is theGaia bear, better known as JJ4in the past already identified as a problematic specimen.

Who is the bear JJ4 — The JJ4 she-bear is one of the brown bear specimens that descend from two of the 9 individuals, 3 males and 6 females, which were reintroduced between western Trentino and the provinces of Bolzano, Brescia, Sondrio and Verona as part of the Life Ursus projectstarted in 1996 for the protection of the brown bear population of the Brenta, financed by the European Union.

JJ4 was born 17 years ago right in Trentinodaughter of the brown bears Joze and Jurka from Slovenia and released in the Adamello Brenta Nature Park between 2000 and 2001. The name JJ4, as well as those of all the other bears that come from those Slovenian specimens, derives from the initials of the names of the parents, Joze and Jurka exactly, while the number indicates the order of birth.

The fate of JJ4’s brothers — JJ4 the bear is the fourth specimen born of that original pair. JJ1, known as Bruno, was born in the Adamello Brenta Natural Park in 2004, but his story ended in Germany two years later, when a hunter killed it in June 2006 following the culling order issued by the Bavarian authorities. Similar fate that of brother JJ3, shot down in April of 2008 after having trespassed in Switzerland and having gone several times into inhabited centers in search of food.

JJ1 and JJ2 were classified as problematic specimens and the same was true for the mother Jurkaeven if in that case it was not decided to kill the specimen, but to transfer it, in 2007, to a naturalistic oasis in Germany, in the Black Forest.

JJ4 and the assault in 2020 — JJ4 had already escaped being shot down just under three years ago. It was June 22, 2020 when the bear attacked two people, father and son, on Monte Peller. After that attack, the Provincial Government of Trento had requested his capture and killing, but the intervention of the TAR of Trento had avoided the tragic epilogue: the arrest warrant was canceled and JJ4 was equipped with a radio collar so that it can be followed and monitored without any difficulty.

Confirmed by genetic analysis — In the meantime, the device has discharged and the monitoring of the JJ4 bear with the same precision as before had been interrupted. Now that the genetic analyzes carried out in the laboratories of the Edmund Mach Foundation have confirmed that ad it was JJ4 the bear who mortally attacked Andrea Papithe outcome seems obvious.

What will happen now? — JJ4 will now need to be tracked down and shot down because it is considered “dangerous for public safety and security”. On this Maurizio Fugatti, president of the Autonomous Province of Trento and of the Autonomous Region of Trentino-Alto Adige, had been clear in recent days: “That bear must be removed to guarantee public safety”. In addition to JJ4, two other bears considered problematic are at risk of being killed, MJ5 and M62.

MJ5the second oldest bear in Trentino, is held responsible for the attack against the hiker Alessandro Cicolini which took place on 5 March in Val di Rabbi, while M62an approximately 4-year-old specimen, must be removed because, according to the authorities, over time it has shown too confident attitudes towards humans.