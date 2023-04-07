The examination on the 26-year-old’s body was completed. The attack took place as Papi returned from his hike on Mount Peller

Andrea Papi he was still alive when he was attacked by the bear. The first findings of the autopsy on the body of the Trentino runner, found dead on Thursday 6 April, after having disappeared the night before, confirmed that the 26-year-old was killed by a bear as he was running down Mount Pellerwhen he was returning home, where he was expected for dinner.

the runner was alive when he was attacked — The meeting between the boy and the bear would be happened after a blind corner. According to the latest reconstructions, Papi would also have tried to defend himself with a stick, but the strength of the animal would have overcome him. For the autopsy, the Trento public prosecutor's office, which opened a model 45 file, with no crime report, appointed three experts: a coroner, an animal DNA expert and a veterinarian, called to determine the cause of the youth's death. Genetic results on blood samples collected in the area where the boy was found are also expected within the next two days: details that could help identify the individual responsible for the attackwhich according to the first suspicions could be Mj5, who already attacked a hiker last month.

the disappearance of popes — Andrea Papi, 26 years old, a degree in motor sciences, is left home on Wednesday afternoon, alone, for a training session. In the evening, the young runner’s failure to return home alarmed his partner and family members, who contacted the operators of the Alpine Rescue station in the valley and the single emergency number in Trentino. The searches, which began immediately, saw the involvement of the carabinieri of the Cles company, the voluntary firefighters of the valley, the firefighters of the permanent body of Trento and various Alpine Rescue stations, with the dog units. The body of the 26-year-oldnow lifeless it was found by the molecular dogs under the edge of a forest road, in the locality of Contre.

wwf italy intervened on the episode — The Wwf Italy: "In Trentino the bear population today has about 100 specimens. Over the past 20 years there were 7 episodes of aggressive interaction between bears and peoplenone of which led to lethal consequences for people". For the association, it is therefore the "first case of a fatal bear attack in Italy". In this case, "taking into account the seriousness of the episode, the dynamics and obviously only after a certain genetic identification of the individual does he think that the protocol foreseen by Pacobace which also contemplates the removal of the individual".