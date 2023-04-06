Runner found dead in a forest in South Tyrol, forensics are carrying out the findings

Tragedy in woods Of Caldesin Val di Sole, in Trentino Alto Adigee: a man was found dead, suspected at the hands of a wild animal, probably a bear. The runner had gone out yesterday afternoon for one race and never returned home.

Now the carabinieri, the scientific and the investigative authorities are carrying out the surveys, an operation which is also involving the foresters of the Province. The president of the province, Maurizio Fugatti, also went to the scene together with the director of civil protection Raffaele DeCol.

The inhabitants of Caldes in Val di Sole they take for granted the aggression by a bear. We have been talking about for a long time sightings in the area. Only a month ago the attack on a hiker in the Rabbi valley by the Mj5 specimen. “There have been attacks on farm animals in the last month, including a sheep mauled on the edge of the town of Caldes last March 19”, reporters in the village told. “There have been several assaults in the area. It was only necessary to wait for the death of one person“, this is the bitter comment.

