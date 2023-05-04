The fate of the bear Jj4 fascinates and how in famous trials it splits public opinion in two: guilty parties and innocentists. The debate

A story has recently stirred public opinion more than the winds of war which expire in different parts of the globe, more gods environmental disastersmore than the economic crisis creeping: the fate of abear sentenced to death by the administrative authorities of the Province of Trento. animal welfare associations they immediately mobilized by promoting collections of signatures and appealing to the Tar, the vets of the region declared themselves unwilling to suppress it, the demonstration in front of the wildlife center where the bear is locked up saw the presence of groups also from abroad. “It’s just the beginning,” promise the activists. There are even plans to promote the boycott of tourist sites in the event of the elimination or deportation of Jj4.

Why so much interest? So passionate to take sides? So much energy spent defending an animal? Perhaps because the bear is not just any animal. Despite the imposing size and the instinct of a wild creaturein the collective imagination remains associated with a soft stuffed animal, playfellow infantile, with whom many of us have shared a bed during the night. And if this identification occurred with the bear rather than with other animals, there must be a reason. Let’s try to put aside the emotional wave produced by the dramatic end of the young runner, and to rationally examine the problem of the fate of Jj4.

What can we expect from a bear? Let the bear do. Applying the norms of a penal code designed for men to him appears to be a senseless operation. According to this code, the penalty for a crime (which fortunately excludes death in Italy) is based on ascertaining the rational capacity and willingness to commit the offender, with the aggravating circumstance of any premeditation, so much so that the offender, if was declared incapable of understanding and wanting, he would not be prosecuted. Now, concepts such as rationality, will and premeditation are hardly applicable to a wild animal. Then only revenge remains, a reason which in no way can be valid for any institution.

Another reason usually invoked to justify an exemplary punishment is the value of warning and deterrence against similar criminal acts, but I doubt that the bear community could be sensitive to this educational method. There remains only one strong argument in favor of suppressing Jj4, his alleged aggression and the consequent danger for those who venture along the paths of the Dolomite woods. However, it does not seem that the death of the “bad” bear solves the problem. Other bears, whose possible “badness” has not yet had reason to manifest itself, could imitate it.

Elsewhere they have been able to create the conditions so that the presence of wild animals does not pose dangers to humans: in the implementation of the Life Ursus project something evidently didn’t work in Trentino. Instead of making the bear the scapegoat for bankruptcy management, it would perhaps be an opportunity for local authorities to correct the mistakes of the pastto remedy lightness and culpable delays and, imitating virtuous examples, to adopt measures that make coexistence between men and bears possible and safe.

*Psychologist. Collaborator of the Lighea foundation. Since 1980 you have been involved in the therapy and rehabilitation of psychiatric patients.

