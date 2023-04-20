“It is clear that the suppression of the bear cannot be a revenge. Killing her will not give life back to the young runner, as the victim’s mother underlined with words of great humanity”. Thus the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto, on the affair of the Jj4 bear and the death of Andrea Papi.

Read also

“As minister I can only exercise a guiding function which can only be based on the scientific opinion of Ispra, delegated to this function – underlined the minister – Opinion which contemplates among the possible measures, in situations of extreme danger, also the suppression of animals. The procedure in fact provides that the ministry is called into question exclusively for the purpose of providing, precisely through Ispra, an advisory and non-binding opinion. But the final decision correctly rests with the local authorities, in the specific case with the President of the Province”.

“It should be considered that the recurrence of attacks on humans and animals has in any case made it clear that the management of bears in Trentino has become problematic and that all matters need to be reviewed to ensure safety for residents and tourists. It should also be seriously considered hypothesis of the relocation abroad of groups of specimens. We need to sit around a table and evaluate the best solutions to adopt with the comfort of the opinions of the experts”, added Pichetto.