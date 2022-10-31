Stefano Pioli is at Casa Milan: all done, therefore, for the signing of the contract extension with the Rossoneri. After having renewed in November 2021, the Milan manager therefore extends the agreement for two further seasons, or until June 2025, with an adjustment of the contract.

Winning cycle

–

On Saturday, in the press conference on the eve of the match with Toro, Pioli had said he did not have a precise idea of ​​the timing for the formalization, but had compared his relationship with Milan to a “marriage in which only promises must be renewed”. Pioli has been on the Milan bench since the end of 2019: he first brought the Devil back to the Champions League and then led him to win the Scudetto last season.