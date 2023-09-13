The Financial Times reported that Jagexthe development studio of Runescapeit could be in sale. The investment company Carlyle is reportedly evaluating the various options available to the company, including an acquisition.

According to what was reported by ReutersJagex would be worth it 1.25 billion of dollars.

Carlyle bought a stake in Jagex in 2021, which effectively gave him control of the company. The amount spent was never revealed, but rumors speak of 530 million dollars.

According to Financial Timesnegotiations are still in the preliminary stages, with the sales process likely to start at the end of 2023 and continue throughout the first half of 2024.

If and when it happens, the company that acquires Jagex will be the software house’s fifth owner in twelve years. The ballet of acquisitions and divestments began in 2012 with Insight Venture Partners.

Jagex has not commented on the leak, so there is no confirmation of what is happening. Let’s therefore take everything with due caution.