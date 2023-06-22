“What would be the difference between me and Holger Rune? He, like Alcaraz and Sinner, can win even when he doesn’t play 100%, he handles the pressure better than me ”. This was said just over two weeks ago by Lorenzo Musetti, who will face the Dane for the first time in his career in the Queen’s quarter-finals, in a clash between two players destined to dominate the scene in the future. Holger, number 6 in the world and by now permanently in the key matches of all tournaments, is certainly ahead, but with that arm Lorenzo can serenely do what he wants.