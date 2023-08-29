The 4th seed loses to Carballes, while the Norwegian risks to Nava. The Austrian champion of 2020 surpasses the Kazakh as always over the top

Not even 5 hours of main draw and the first big surprise of the tournament arrives immediately in Flushing. Holger Rune, seeded number 4 at the US Open, goes home in the first round, succumbing 3-1 to Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, who eliminates him in 4 sets without even playing the match of his life. He finishes 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-2 in just under 3 hours of play for the world number 63, who opens a hole in that area of ​​the board. Carballes redeems himself after the elimination against the Danish in the second round of Wimbledon and finds one of the best results of his career.

PERFECT THIEM — The intersection that Rune would have found, if he had also passed the second round, would have been with one between Shelton and Thiem. The American did a great job, recovering the 1-6 immediately from Cachin with 3 consecutive sets, finishing in 2 hours and 9 minutes. Even better the former champion in New York, who overwhelms Bublik in one hour and 54 minutes, with a success without appeal. It can be seen, for the Kazakh, that the grass season is over. Bublik, very nervous, becomes the protagonist of a very bad episode by literally saying that he "is tired of having disabled players return to the top", referring to the Austrian who has been away from the prime of his career for some time. When asked about the matter, Dominic didn't want to trigger any controversy: "Maybe he meant something else. It certainly isn't a phrase to say under any circumstances."

RUUD WITH EFFORT — He doesn't combine Rune's slaughter, but Casper Ruud (who was eliminated in the first round at Wimbledon) suffers a lot against the American Nava. The Norwegian goes through to the tie-break of the first set, is reached and then has to bring out all his experience to be able to go through in 4 games. Success for Davidovich Fokina: the Spaniard inflicts a severe punishment on the American Giron, who gets the pittance of 10 games. Too solid Frances Tiafoe, who arrives with great confidence in this tournament, having to defend last year's semifinal (lost to Carlitos Alcaraz in the fifth set). The American wins the derby against the wild card Tien and secures the ticket for the second round against the Austrian Ofner (3-1 to the Portuguese Borges, with two tie-breaks won in a tough match).