The trailer It presents us with various gameplay features, which you can see below.

At the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase it was announced Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma coming soon in Spring 2025 on Nintendo Switch and PC .

The trailer for Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

There official description reads: “The classic action and life simulation game beloved by Rune Factory fans around the world is reimagined in Guardians of Azuma, an all-new adventure set in the eastern lands of Azuma. Once a flourishing land, this never-before-seen region has been struck by a terrible calamity. The gods of nature have disappeared, causing the land to wither and the people to suffer. For the first time, step into the shoes of an Earth Dancer and call upon unique powers to battle diseased monsters and restore the land, its people, its villages, and even its gods to their former glory.”

What do you think of the Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma reveal trailer?