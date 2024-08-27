During the Nintendo Direct this afternoon Marvelous Europe he announced Rune Factory: Guardians of AzumaThe new chapter of the franchise will be available during the Spring 2025 on Nintendo Switch And PC. For the first time in the franchise we will find ourselves on the continent of Azumainspired by Japan, and we will play the role of a Earth Dancer capable of using their skills both for fighting and for tending crops.

The company has announced that the game will be released in Earth Dancer Editioncollector’s edition from €99.99 will include within it:

a physical copy of the game

the soundtrack CD

a folding fan inspired by the lands of Azuma

the DLC “Seasons of Love“

a key ring of Woolby

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – Announcement Trailer

