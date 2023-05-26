The Marvelous Game Showcase 2023 last night’s saw saw the announcement of two new titles for the franchise RUNE FACTORY. It’s about RUNE FACTORY 6 And RUNE FACTORY: PROJECT DRAGON.

The director of the series Shiro Maekawa joined Sato-san to reveal the first footage from a new spinoff in the Rune Factory series,”PROJECT DRAGON”. Based on the central theme of “East and West”, PROJECT DRAGON is set in the “Land of the East”, which has long been mentioned but never shown in the series, where the earthmate they will explore new lands and communities with Japanese-influenced design. Also, Maekawa-san confirmed that too RUNE FACTORY 6 is in development and will be set on the western continent of Adonea, with both upcoming titles representing East and West.

Below you can review the portion of the Showcase relating to the two titles in question, which do not yet have a launch window and target platforms.

Marvelous Game Showcase 2023

Source: Marvelous Europe