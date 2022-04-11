Rune Factory 5fifth iteration of the homonymous series of “farming simulator “ fantasy themed, comes almost ten years after its predecessorPublished on Nintendo 3DS in July 2012. The development team took a great risk in developing the new chapter entirely in 3D, almost entirely abandoning the isometric view typical of the series in favor of a shot closer to that of the Action RPG for home consoles . Will the developers of Hakama be able to renew the series without distorting its stylistic and playful characters? Let’s see how this fares Rune Factory 5title released on March 25, 2022 on Nintendo Switch exclusive.

A difficult start

The first impact with Rune Factory 5 it is not the best. The first phases of the game, rigorously marked by the succession of numerous cutscenes, constantly oscillate between different styles. One moment we find ourselves in front of a fully animated cinematics, albeit in a rather raw way, while the next we see a dialogue with a presentation typically from a visual novel, all interspersed with short, too short, interludes with anime graphics. The stylistic babel that stands before us hinders the identification of the player who, thanks to the rather banal narrative premises, could feel a certain initial discomfort.

If the first moments therefore immediately make us regret the more cohesive style of the ‘old’ chapters, from a narrative point of view, fans of the series (and JRPGs in general) will immediately feel at home. The protagonist, whose sex we will be able to select at the beginning of the adventure, will lose his memory after protecting a little girl from the attack of some monsters that suddenly appeared. Following the accident, our “Ares“(Or our”Alice”), Whose name can however be changed freely, will be transported to the village of Rigbarthwhere the little girl comes from, where she will not only receive the necessary care, but will find herself playing a key role within the community, cultivating the land to produce resources and defending the peace of the village as a member of the SEED.

The first hours of the adventure propel the player through a story with light tones, in which key concepts such as the “Runes”, the “Farm Dragon“, he “Earthmate“Do not seem to have particular relevance (except for the important playful consequences of the Runes, the stamina of the game, the exhaustion of which will leave us helpless!). As the story progresses, however, the stakes will rise, transmitting a growing sense of urgency, which will force us to abandon the plow to devote ourselves to activities that are more suited to a traditional JRPG.

Country Life RPG

Rune Factory 5, like its predecessors, it is in fact a game with a double soul. Unlike the series Harvest Moon (now known as Story of Seasons), from which Rune Factory takes inspiration, the social and simulation mechanics of country life are just one of the main aspects of the game: Rune Factory, to this component, it combines a role-playing progression, with a fair variety of weapons, skills, moveset, enemies and dungeons. In addition to the improvement of individual statistics, linked to the frequency with which we dedicate ourselves to running, fishing, getting beaten up by enemies (this is how the defense rises!), And so on, fighting will make us level up, allowing us to face increasingly stronger monsters.

Combat allows us to collect valuable resources to use for crafting, as well as giving us the ability to recruit some of the creatures encountered in the game world, leading us to accumulate precious laborers and quick mounts. Once a bond is established with them, the captured monsters will move to our “Monster Barn”And, if they are adequately maintained with food and vigorous brushing, they will help us cultivate the fields, as well as provide us with a means of transport with which to move around the game world. The ends of the world of Rune Factory 5 in fact, they extend far beyond the village of Rigbarth, composing what, somewhat improperly, we could define a small open world. Except in fact for the entrance to buildings and dungeons, the overworld is completely free of loads, allowing you to reach snow-covered areas, verdant grasslands, and warm volcanoes without interruption.

Lack of optimization

Unfortunately, all this clearly affects the technical sector, the true Achilles heel of the production. In fact, if the performance, as well as the resolution, remain at excellent levels in closed spaces, making some interiors even pleasant, as soon as you go outside the situation changes quite drastically. The Nintendo hybrid console, as it has now been possible to see, has limited hardware, from which only a few first party teams have managed to bring out the best.

Between a dynamic resolution that drops rather abruptly below 720p (and possibly even under 540p), both in portable and docked mode, and the continuous slowdowns in the overworld, the gaming experience is held back by an optimization that is anything but flawlesswith unpleasant consequences both in exploration and, above all, in the combat phases.

TAKE THIS!

As we said at the beginning, Rune Factory 5 abandons the top-down view, giving fights greater dynamism than in the past. The player will not only have different types of weapons with which to face enemies, but also a quick dodge with which to avoid attacks, as well as special abilities and spells (which consume RN) capable of dealing various damage. The combat system, varied and effective enough, succumbs to the weight of technical defects (especially in portable mode), making some situations really frustrating. It does not help that the game presents a level of difficulty (freely modifiable at the SEED HQ) that tends to be low, but that it will grow suddenly when we least expect it, catapulting us to the clinic, with the scythe between our legs, without warning. Yet despite everything, it is difficult to punish too much Rune Factory 5 for the superficiality with which some of its components have been made, especially considering how much the game actually has to offer.

The many hours needed to complete the adventure will in fact be a crescendo, gradually introducing us to all the possibilities that the title offers, which, we admit, are really many. Between crafting, decorating, farming, fishing, exploration, combat, and romance, Rune Factory 5 has something for every player: be clear, to enjoy the product to the fullest it will be necessary to dedicate yourself to each of these features, but nothing prevents you from interpreting the gameplay as you prefer, dedicating yourself to one activity rather than another, perhaps treating the game as a normal RPG and postponing the more simulation component to the end game. Among the various requests of citizens, the main missions, the festivals, and the events related to romance (present in generous numbers and tendentially well developed), there will always be something to do, making every day worth living.

Who do we recommend Rune Factory 5 to?

With its atypical formula, Rune Factory 5 paradoxically it is both a niche product and potentially capable of reaching a wider audience than its congeners. The JRPG structure and the simple but well-timed plot make the title attractive for fans of the Japanese RPGas long as they are ready to accept a writing full of clichés and situations already seen: in this sense, the game could perhaps have more hold on a less mature audience, which is already an admirer of titles such as Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin or the various exponents of the series Pokémon.

At the same time, Rune Factory 5 it is suitable for all those who are looking for an adventure with a relaxed pace, in which to indulge in simple but rewarding activities, overshadowing a dramatic narrative to embrace the pleasures of rustic life. We therefore do not hesitate to recommend it to all fans of the ‘parent’ series Harvest Moonin addition to the lovers of Animal Crossing and, above all, of Stardew Valley (independent simulation title that enriches the play formula with even more possibilities and a more adult writing).

