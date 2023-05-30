Microsoft announced that among the new arrivals of Xbox Game Pass in June there will also Rune Factory 4 Special. The title of Marvelous will be available to all service subscribers starting from next June 8 on console, PC and in the Cloud.

Here is a brief description of the title released by the company:

Welcome to Selphiaa territory governed by the Native Dragon Ventuswill… and you! After falling from the sky and landing on the back of a friendly dragon, the young hero or heroine is invited to live in the local castle and, as the new designated ruler, makes a fresh start in her life by growing the city, exploring the nearby undergrounds and cultivating the land. Start an exciting new life and embark on a grand adventure in this beloved installment of the series rune factory!

I remind you that Rune Factory 4 Special is currently available also on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. If you want to know more about the game you can find many details in our in-depth review.

Source: Microsoft