Marvelous Europe has unveiled the release date and the different editions of Rune Factory 3 Special which will be distributed in Europe. The title will be available starting from next September 5 on Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be possible to physically purchase it both through authorized dealers and within the Marvelous Europe Store in two editions: the Standard Edition from €39.99 and the Limited Edition from €59.99. The latter will contain a copy of the game, a notebook, some stickers, a set of pins, a poster and a code for the DLC “Swimsuit Mode”, all enclosed in a collector’s box.

Those who want to buy it digitally can choose between the Standard Edition from €39.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition from €49.99. The latter will include the DLC “Swimsuit Mode”. Plus those who pre-order the game will get Ryuker’s costume from Rune Factory 5 that can be used by Micah.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to Rune Factory 3 Specialwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: Marvelous Europe