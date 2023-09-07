Marvelous Europe has released the launch trailer for Rune Factory 3 Specialavailable in Europe on Nintendo Switch And pc. To celebrate the release of the game, the software house has announced that we will be able to Download “Another Episode” add-on for free For a limited period of time. Players will have until next October 3rd to get it for free, after which the price will be €4.99.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for Rune Factory 3 Specialwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: Marvelous Europe