The day of the release of Rune Factory 3 Special in Japan, and to continue the promotion of the game tightly, Marvelous! offers us a brand new 10-minute gameplay video in which we can “experience” what is a typical full day in-game.

Below is a general overview of the title:

Overview Rune Factory 3 Special is a remastered and expanded version of the classic RPG/life simulation. Rune Factory 3 Special offers improved graphics for a new generation, along with many new features. Rune Factory 3 Special returns more than a decade after its original release on the Nintendo DS, with HD graphics and 3D character models that breathe new life into a much-loved entry in the Rune Factory series. Whether you venture into the dungeons, work on the farm or find love, here you can live the amazing life you’ve always wanted. In Rune Factory 3 Special players take on the role of Micah, a young man with the power to transform into a golden sheep-like monster known as a wooly. Rescued by a young woman after mysteriously crashing into the city of Sharance, Micah awakens with no memory of his past and soon finds himself embroiled in a conflict between humans and monsters. Micah must work to build bridges between the races to restore peace, all while uncovering a shocking secret about him. Features Restore the balance between two worlds – Take on the role of Micah, a young man with amnesia and the mysterious ability to turn into a wooly, as he searches for a way for humans and monsters to coexist.

Time-tested RPG action and adventure awaits you – Master swords, spears, hammers and even magic to face powerful monsters. Recruit citizens and monsters to explore treacherous dungeons.

Plant the seeds of your new life – Take a break from adventure with a variety of activities like farming, fishing and more. Discover the many varieties of Magic Seeds, growing into strange crops that aid Micah's adventure in exciting ways!

Find a beauty for the beast – Meet 11 potential life partners, the most beautiful in the history of the series! Learn more about them through daily interactions, fall in love, and get married. Before Micah knows it, he's going to have a wonderful family.

Before leaving you in the company of the gameplay video, we remind you that the release of Rune Factory 3 Special on Nintendo Switch is set for March 2nd in Japan and during the 2023 in the West.

Source: Marvelous! Street Gematsu