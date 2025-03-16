It was something punctual in a second part of 2024 where he won his first two particular titles: in the land of Stuttgart and in the Indoor of Vienna. Without forgetting the Open USA semifinals or the quarterfinals of Queens or Cincinatti’s masters where it was eliminated precisely by Holger Rune.

The British has 23 years and, although this week he will reach the top ten for the first time in his life, he is a player with huge tennis qualities. If he is not currently in the world TOP 5, it is because he has been a man very punished for the injuries, the last one in the hip, which separated him in the United Cup and that affected him in the Open of Australia where he had to leave in the round of 16 against Carlos Alcaraz.

Something that was reflected in a huge crisis of results. His irregularity of 2024 continued in 2025 where, although it is true that it was eliminated by Jannik Sinner in the round of 16, but where he was unable to win two games in each of the tournaments that arose, whatever the surface.

The 21 -year -old Scandinavian is a real earthquake, both on the track and outside it. Champion in the Masters 1000 of Paris of 2022, apart from Stockholm and a double in Munich in 2022 and 2023; A good last year and a half has not spent with constant coach changes (Mouratoglou, Boris Becker, Luthi and now Christensen-Carlsen).

Promises made come true those measured in a desert of california ravaged throughout the week by the wind and that, in recent days and especially today, gives us a small truce. Holger Rune already disputes his fourth final of Masters 1000, while Jack Draper today disputes the most important encounter of his life.

Hello, very good afternoon to all tennis followers. Next we will offer live the grand final of Indian Wells that will play the Danish Holger Rune, number 13 of the world, in front of the British Jack Draper, 14th Racket of the ATP planet, and which was the executioner last night of our great hope, Carlos Alcaraz.