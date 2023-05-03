The atmosphere in Madrid is sparkling. While the Spanish public “warms up” as usual, the bickering specialists with the grandstands charge up. For example, after the elimination against Davidovich Fokina in an overexcited atmosphere, one should start asking questions about Rune: Holger, are you in it or are you in it? Is his repeated attitude of defiance against the crowd just a habit to charge himself or a mental trap in which the Dane remains a prisoner? In everyone’s memory there is, in fact, the recent “fight” of the no longer teenager against the Montecarlo public in the semifinal against “our” Jannik Sinner: in that case, his questionable off-field attitude had helped him to win a compromised game.