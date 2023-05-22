A whole generation of champions seemed to have been skipped until Daniil Medvedev suddenly stepped up as an interim pope. For the past twenty years, many have been in the shadow of ‘the big three’ Roger Federer (41), Rafael Nadal (36) and Novak Djokovic (35). The Hall of Fame at the Rome Tournament is significant. From 2005 to 2022, Nadal or Djokovic (or both) played in the final on the clay court of the Foro Italico. Ten times win Nadal, six times Djokovic. But in 2023 it will be different. No Nadal and no Djokovic in the final battle. Medvedev surprisingly won the clay tournament in Rome for the first time on Sunday. His fifth title this year. The 27-year-old Russian fills the gap between two super trios of different generations. But for how long?

The New Big Three is ready for the takeover. Three people in their twenties – Holger Rune (20), Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Jannik Sinner (21) – who grew up during the dominance of the Swiss, the Spaniard and the Serb. They served as the great examples for the youngsters from Denmark, Spain and Italy. But whether they can repeat the success of their predecessors is the question. Rune, Alcaraz and Sinner are already next generation status outgrown, they are The New Generation. Although that is without counting Medevedev, who interrupted Rune’s advance in two sets on Sunday: 7-5 and 7-5. “Your time will come,” said Medvedev afterwards. The impatient Rune smiled like a peasant with a toothache. He can’t wait to compete for the prizes with Alcaraz and Sinner.

The three are already part of the world top. With Alcaraz – who will start Roland Garros as number one in the world ranking next week – as a role model. The Spaniard won his first grand slam tournament in 2022 with the US Open as a nineteen-year-old. That was the year of his big breakthrough. Rune (number six for the first time on Monday) and Sinner (number eight) have now conquered a place in the top ten, but are still looking for their first real prize. Rune was ‘newcomer of the year’ last year, a title that previously went to Alcaraz (2020) and Sinner (2019).

Carlos Alcaraz lost in Rome in the third round to the Hungarian Fabian Marozsan. Photo Ettore Ferrare/EPA

The astonishing rise of Alcaraz was reminiscent of the rapid breakthrough of Nadal, who was also nineteen years old when he won his first grand slam tournament at Roland Garros. Alcaraz was also allowed to call itself the world’s best as a teenager on September 12, 2022. His great example Nadal only succeeded at the age of 22. In that respect, Federer (with his first Wimbledon title at 21 and number one for the first time at 22) and Djokovic (20 as winner of his first prize in Melbourne and 24 as number 1) were more of a late bloomer. Although they remained in full bloom for two decades. They managed to fend off the onslaught of a younger generation and continued to divide the main prizes among themselves. In 2021, Medvedev was one of the few to snatch a title from the three at the US Open. But he then suffered a relapse.

After his first seizure of power, Alcaraz suffered months of physical setbacks, saw Djokovic come alongside, but took the lead again in the run-up to Paris. Meanwhile, Federer was forced to say goodbye in November last year and Nadal is struggling so much with his demolished body that he decided to take a long break last Thursday. He is now focusing on a farewell tour in 2024. Alcaraz’s competition came from his contemporaries Sinner and Rune. And from Medvedev, the master of ‘the intermediate generation’.

Heroes of the past

After the temporary disappearance of Alcaraz, it was Sinner and Rune who played themselves in the public spotlight in the past year. They mainly see Federer and Nadal as heroes from the past for whom they have a lot of respect. Djokovic as a difficult ‘veteran’ who is still in a class of his own. And Medvedev as an odd figure who you can only beat when he’s having a bad day.

Jannik Sinner lost in Rome in the fourth round to the Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo. Photo Andreas Solaro/AFP

Following Alcaraz, Sinner and Rune think they have everything they need to provide international tennis with new impetus. Sinner has the tools and the brains of a superstar. The Italian came close to a stunt against Djokovic in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year, but lost in five sets. That also happened to him in the battle for a place in the semifinals of the US Open against Alcaraz. It was again just not for Sinner. The lanky tennis player decided to train even harder to be able to strike at the decisive moments in 2023. Sinner started the year well with a title in Montpellier and reached the final in Rotterdam, where he lost to Medvedev. At the hard court tournaments in the United States, he continued to build on his rivalry with Alcaraz, losing in Indian Wells and winning in Miami.

The advance of Rune suddenly gave Alcaraz and Sinner a young competitor. The Danish youth champion of Roland Garros (2019) took giant steps last year and is one of the favorites at Roland Garros this year. Rune showed at the Paris ATP tournament in November last year that he is not afraid of top players. He defeated five players from the top ten in a row. No tennis player – outside the ATP Finals – had ever achieved that.

Rune, who grew up in Denmark and partly trained in France, is a true all-round tennis player. He combines his youthful bravado with a complete arsenal of strokes and more than excellent footwork. In that respect, Rune has everything it takes to become the best in the world. But his youthful rashness is not only his strength, but also his greatest pitfall. Rune reached the finals at the master tournaments in Monte Carlo and Rome this year. Twice he went down for lack of experience. And on Sunday against Medvedev, even his sometimes childish pranks were not enough for Rune to break down ‘the Russian wall’. The ‘gravel hater’, who never won a match in Rome until this year, mainly defeated Rune on a routine basis. That hurt. But it will only make the Dane stronger.