Inflation has been the most important player in the debate on the increase in the minimum wage by 2023. The consensus between the Government of López Obrador and the labor and employer sectors resulted in a 20% increase starting next year. Thus, the basic salary will go from 260 pesos to 312 on the northern border and in the rest of the country the payment will rise from 172 to 207 pesos per day. However, analysts warn that although this increase is favorable for formal workers with less income, the measure will have a marginal effect due to an escalation in prices to levels of 8.14% —the highest inflation ever recorded in the last 20 years—which means that in real terms the salary increase will be 11.8%. According to government figures, the increase will directly benefit 6.4 million formal workers.

The president of the National Commission for Minimum Wages (Conasami), Luis Munguía, acknowledges that inflation was the core issue at the discussion table between the Government, the employer sector and the unions. The employer sector was asking for an increase of 25%, while the private initiative was bidding for a rise of only 15%. In the end, the consensus of a 20% increase was achieved as a midpoint, precisely, Munguía details, because an excessively aggressive increase could have an effect on investors’ inflation expectations, while a minimal increase would not reach cover rising food prices. According to Conasami figures, this increase will have an effect on inflation of 0.12%.

Munguía, assures that, in real terms, the general minimum wage has recovered 90% of its purchasing power in the last five increases of this Administration. In 2018 the basic salary was 88 pesos a day. “This last increase benefits everyone because it pushes up the (salary) tabulators, but it does not increase in the same proportion in those who earn more, in fact, the more people earn, the increases are lower. The minimum wage will continue to rise in a sustained manner, as has been the case throughout this government, but not aggressively,” concludes the head of Conasami.

Diego García Saucedo, a member of the Mexican Academy of Labor Procedural Law, explains that it is an increase in the right path, but not enough. “What is not up for discussion is that we have one of the very poor minimum wages and very laudable efforts are being made on both sides, I mean the labor and employer sector, they are more aggressive increases based on the fact that inflation is very strong “, mentions.

The specialist recognizes that labor costs are going to increase from the following year and this will mainly harm micro and small businesses. “Being formal is becoming more expensive and the business leadership forgets that not all of them are their members, of course, which is going to imply more difficulties for formality,” he points out. Given this, adds García Saucedo, he suggests that the Government implement an incentive program in favor of these businesses.

Manuel Fuentes, labor lawyer and professor at the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, also points out that the increase in the minimum wage will not translate into a general increase in wages in the Mexican labor market, the measure is not binding and foresees that many companies will turn their backs to this rise “This increase is only for a few and many times it is based on a simulation policy, because on many occasions the workers are supposedly paid the minimum wage for Social Security purposes, but they receive a different real salary,” he qualifies.

Labor specialists agree that although this salary increase, which will be equivalent to 9,360 pesos (489 dollars) per month in the border states and 6,210 pesos (324 dollars) for the rest of the country, Mexico still lags behind its international peers. For example, in Uruguay the basic salary is 493 dollars, while in Chile and Ecuador it exceeds 425 dollars. “We have a long way to go, the core point is that there is real inflationary control so that beyond presuming an aggressive increase, if not, all we are doing is making life more expensive in general,” concludes García Saucedo.

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country