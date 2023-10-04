Knowing how to tell a good story is never an easy task. If we add to this the difficulty of speaking to the public’s heart using sport, a delicate topic not always well received by a large segment of users, the matter becomes even more complex. Precisely for this reason every time the miracle happens, my heart, as a great fan of anime, comics and above all sports (as well as a former basketball player) stops for a while. I will be sincere: Run with the Windthe work of Shion Miura (history) e Sorata Unno (drawings) excited and passionate me, making me take a real leap into the past, bringing my mind back to one of the happiest periods of my life. As a convinced lover of sport, of the solemn “law” of dedication and sporting attitudethe journey of Kakeru, Haijiof the students of the university of Kansei and of all the protagonists of the work, I was struck, also by the style and truthfulness with which the themes and situations are addressed. Let’s be clear, the work keeps intact its youthful nature which aims to capture a certain type of audience, but does so with a decidedly interesting and never banal authorial approach, enclosed in a spectacular and visually imposing appearance, which leaves no room for uncertainties of kind.

Thanks to Sandwiches I was able to (re)live the adventure in its new guise, with the new 6-volume edition complete with attached box which also makes a good impression on a purely aesthetic level. If you are curious to find out more, obviously, all you have to do is continue with my review.

Original title: 風が強く吹いている (Kaze ga Tsuyoku Fuiteiru)

Italian title: Run with the Wind



Italian release: June 29, 2023

Number of volumes: 6 (complete)

Publishing house: Planet Manga



Type: Spokon, Comedy, Slice of life

Drawings: Sorata Unno

History: Shion Miura

Format: 12.4 x 18 cm, b/w

Number of pages: 224 We reviewed Run with the Wind via the print volume provided to us free of charge by Panini Comics.

Fast as the wind towards redemption and salvation

Run with the Wind goes far beyond the simple concept of spokon. The work of Shion Miura it doesn’t have major qualitative peaks, let’s be clear, and indeed it lives on an overall linear and predictable narrative curve, but despite everything it manages to trigger that spark in the hearts of fans. The story mainly revolves around the figure of Kakeru Kurahara, a ramshackle young man who lives his days in turmoil. Kakeru is a very traditional character: gruff, grumpy but, ultimately, with a gigantic heart. The young man is also a former athlete who, however, believed little in himself, thus wasting a great talent for running. His ability to speed like the wind represents the narrative incipit of the story, which starts in the same way as it ends (even if with decidedly different tones).

The race unites Kakeru with Haiji, what we can define as the co-protagonist of the story. During an escape, thanks to some less than praiseworthy actions on Kakeru’s part, the young man comes across Haiji, who immediately notices his incredible speed and that “murderous” look typical of someone who has experienced sport at a competitive level at least once in his life. Haiji is also a former runner, but the reasons that led to his “retirement” from competitive activity are very different, but I don’t want to go into specifics. The gist of their meeting is different: Haiji sees hope in Kakeru, a new way to aim for a dream that, in the current state of things, seems impossible to achieve.

A long race towards the most coveted finish line

The young man has in fact founded an athletics club, with which however aiming for something important seems only a chimera. What is Haiji’s dream? That of participate inHakone Eikiden, one of the most important races, a relay, at university level in all of Japan. From here on, events take a fundamentally predictable turn but that doesn’t mean the story isn’t pleasant and exciting to follow, on the contrary. THEthe great merit of Run with the Wind is to be able to make the reader experience the importance of growththe desire to shake up one’s existence, that natural instinct that each of us possesses in trying to overcome our limits, for our own good and, above all, for that of others.

What is being told is in fact a great journey of growth, of redemption, a journey in search of oneself, experienced directly from the gaze of those who, at that age, are not yet clear on what it means to live their lives to the full and how important they are. the choices made in those years to be able to aspire to a better future. Run with the Wind it has the merit of being very intimate and very delicate in this sense, especially for those who, like me, have experienced first-hand the vibrations, the pain and above all the pleasure of experiencing sport as one of the main reasons for living. And, in all this, I don’t want to overlook the good work done by the author in putting together a noteworthy cast, capable of making the work of the work easier in penetrating the hearts and minds of the readers.

Graphic style and quality of the drawings

On a strictly technical level, Run with the Wind has all it takes to place itself, rightfully, in the ranks of those products that just by leafing through a few pages make their desire to surprise, capture and amaze immediately clear. Sensei Unno, with this work, has demonstrated that he has an incredible talent in giving life and shape to the protagonists of the story, but not only. What is striking about Run with the Windin fact, it is not only the great care with which the main faces of the work are characterized, but also the entire structure on which they move their steps. The decisive line, those “violent” and harmonious chiaroscuro effects can be noticed and appreciated both on the faces and silhouettes of the human characters but also on the surrounding elements, which are almost never left to chance. Whether it is the verdant forests in which young athletes train, the streets or the simple walls of the shelter of the Kansei University athletics club, the mangaka’s authorial distinctiveness is evident. The result of this choice is decidedly successful.

Each page is in fact accompanied by an obsessive stylistic care, both in the rendering of the proportions and in giving the overall picture an always precise and clean imprint. Added to this is the author’s skill in knowing how to also give a strong characterization of the main characters, and more. In Run with the Wind it is difficult to find two characters who are really very similar to each other, thanks to the author’s refined desire to lay important and never predictable foundations, especially in a production of this kind. Since it is a work that makes sport the main theme, the rendering of motion is one of the aspects that struck me most. The plates that portray the athletes during the sprints, the sprints and in general in all those typical poses of those who practice sport, including the grimaces of pain and fatigue, are of a commendable beauty, as well as being of a cleanliness and precision of great thickness. Not always, and we know it well, in the sector the aesthetic factor is everything, but it is clear that the eye always wants its part and, from this point of view, Run with the Wind It is in splendid shape, from the first page to the last.

Run with the Wind follows the story of Kakeru, Haiji and all the young students of Kansei University, struggling with a seemingly impossible dream to realize: participating in the Hakone Ekiden. Will our young people be able to achieve their goal? Available in six volumes individually or in a box containing the complete series.

Who do we recommend Run with the Wind to?

Run with the Wind it is an immortal work, capable of maintaining its charm intact even almost twenty years after its original publication. The work of sensei Miura and Unno knows how to speak to the hearts of enthusiasts and knows how to best tell a story that is as simple as it is profound, which goes well beyond the “simple” dictates of the sporting theme, touching on different and delicate topics. While remaining, on the whole, always very fictionalized and with a narrative slant designed to never appear exaggerated, the story penetrates the reader’s heart, leaves a profound mark, over the course of a story spread across six volumes, all equally managed in terms of rhythms and fundamental notions to understand the dictates of the “world” in which the events take place. If you are passionate about spokon, slice of life and seinen, in short, you have no excuses: Run with the Wind it could be, for you too as it was for me, a huge surprise.

Excellent character building

Graphically superb and well-kept

The story perfectly follows the culture of sport and the passion that comes with it The ending could be a little too obvious and “tight”