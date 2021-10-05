Enjoyed: being able to work in the old-fashioned way with the two of you on one lectern, seems to me to be a liberation from the measures that held our orchestral life in its grip for so long. redemption by César Franck immediately evokes the right association and I look forward to company. The rehearsal starts with a pleasant chat and laughter. I even see Franck’s angels seated among the choir members. It’s going to be a party this week!

After the conductor’s first blow, the entire orchestra plunges into heavenly spheres. But as much as I want to go to heaven, after a few measures I can’t keep up. Because of a tall colleague in front of me, I can’t see the conductor. I gently slide my chair to the right. Finally I get the view I want. My discomfort disappears in a blissful vibrato and I run to the gates of heaven through the steps of Franck’s symphonic poems. The swishing music swells and I shiver again with the angels at humanity as my lectern partner’s bow bangs against my cheek. Between pain and shock I hear him hiss that I have to slide back. But my inattention clouds the group solo and the conductor stops irritated.

The angels don’t help me when there’s a commotion. I apologize and slide back into my bad spot. When we start again, I decide not to show that I do not see the conductor, but I have lost my freedom. I mime the runs and wistfully miss the blissful space of one corona lectern. But the archangel admonishes me and tells me the symbolism of this piece. And as if they’re colluding, Franck’s twists of harmony work against me.

The redemption becomes a torment. Behind my colleague’s back, I fumble through the details, struggle with the chromaticism and beg the angels to assist me when my unwanted solos reverberate surprisingly.

Franck couldn’t find his damn place among the composers either and only resorted to Blau’s libretto to get rid of his image as a lesser known organist. When I feel a tap on my shoulder again, I turn to my colleague with an angelic face. Suddenly I notice that the entire group is now sliding back and forth with the chairs. I am redeemed.

Ewa Maria Wagner is a violist and writer.