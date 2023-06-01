Bodega Aurrera, is trending due to great offers, and liquidations, this time, a client caused a furore, sharing a promotion will leave you buy this famous brand for 10 pesos.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the account ‘@dani_ayato’, spread the offer product that it found in the company owned by Walmart, Aurrera WineryWhat was surprising and why it became a trend was because of the price of the item that was for sale.

The company famous for the character of ‘Mom fights’, is prestigious among families, due to the great discounts it places in its stores, being Soriana’s main competition, for which content creators often go to its branches to find discounts , liquidations, offers and discounts, so share them with your followers.

During the viral video, the young woman wrote: “Friends, run to Bodega Aurrera”, while showing a being of the pond’s brand, in which I had a make-up remover and moisturizer for the face.

The clip broadcast a day ago, already has half a million views, because, when passing the packaging of the cream, through the barcode, he realized that he was saving $135 pesos, because it cost only $10 pesos.

Aurrera Winery in the Hot Sale

The retail business founded by Jerónimo Arango, in 1958, which was previously Almacenes Aurrera, but since 1970, has been called ‘Bodega Aurrera’, has as an advertising strategy ‘mom fights’, who is presumably a framed woman who fights for prices low, thus reaching the largest possible population permanently, because given its costs, one of the favorite stores of Mexican families has returned.

Bodega Aurrera, business format of the company Walmart de México y Centroamérica, operates in all the states of the country, to be in each house, they offer quality products at low prices, in its three formats, Bodega Aurrera, Bodega Aurrera Express and Mi Bodega Aurrera, and even received recognition for the cost of its basic pantry basket before Profeco and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Bodega Aurrera, joined in the tenth edition of Hot Sale Mexico 2023, which is an event created by the Mexican Association of Online Sales AC (AMVO) to promote online purchases, thus benefiting Mexican brands with online sales.

During the Hot Sale season, which lasts from May 29 to June 6, Mamá lucha, placed great discounts in the technology, clothing and pantry departments, which its consumers can receive at the door. from their homes.